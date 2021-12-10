Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday said its light commercial vehicle 'BADA DOST' has bagged the CII Design Excellence Award.

The award instituted by Confederation of Indian Industry was presented to the city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker, under the 'Mobility Design: Four-wheelers commercial vehicle' category.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Spotted on India Website, Launch Expected Soon.

"We are glad to have won this award. This is a testament to our efforts to create designs that meet the expectations of our customers, improve the driver's experience, while at the same time create a vehicle that is efficient in the transportation of goods", company chief technology officer N Saravanan said in a company statement.

CII Design Excellence Awards acknowledge and celebrate Indian design and innovation. They strive to create new paradigms of design in India while promoting the unique amalgamation of traditional with contemporary design.

Also Read | Health Ministry Undertakes Steps for Wellbeing of COVID Warriors.

BADA DOST was build on the strong foundation laid by the DOST brand known for reliability, mileage and comfort. Equipped with BS-VI engine, it has two variants i4 and i3 offering best-in-class payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,400 kg respectively, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)