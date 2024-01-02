New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported 10 per cent decline in total sales at 16,324 units in December 2023 as compared to 18,138 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic sales were down 10 per cent at 15,323 units as against 17,112 units in December 2022, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | New Rules and Regulations in 2024: From Aadhar Card and ITR Filing to UPI, Take a Look at Changes Taking Place in New Year 2024.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,102 units as against 11,399 units in the year-ago month, down 11 per cent, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 5,221 units as against 5,713 units in the year-ago period, a decline of 9 per cent, the company said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)