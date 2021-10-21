New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Government think-tank Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Thursday launched a digi-book, 'Innovations for You', to showcase the success stories of AIM's start-ups in different domains.

According to an official statement, the first edition of the AIM's book is focused on innovations in health care and soon, other sectors shall follow.

The statement further said the book is a compilation of 45 health tech start-ups, incubated at Atal Incubation Centres spread across the country.

These start-ups are leveraging frontier technologies such as artificial technology, internet of things, information and communication technology as well as others to provide socially relevant solutions to problems like anaemia, malaria, dental care, mental health, neonatal and child care and monitoring human vitals, it said.

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said this book serves as an encouragement to upcoming entrepreneurs to work on the path of creativity and imagination to address some of India's pressing challenges.

Also speaking at the event, Niti Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said India's future lies in being a knowledge economy.

"We have potential to touch the sky in the area of science and technology," Paul said.

The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) is the Centre's flagship initiative to promote innovation and entrepreneurship culture in the country.

AIM is mandated to create an umbrella structure to oversee and revolutionise the innovation ecosystem of the country — touching upon the entire innovation life-cycle through various programmes. HRS hrs

