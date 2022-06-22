Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) German premium car maker Audi has rolled out a loyalty programme for its both existing and future customers in India, with offerings such as exclusive access, segment-first privileges, the company said on Wednesday.

Under the programme, Audi Club Rewards, customers accrue points on their spends and can redeem these points on any future services and purchases hassle-free with a single click and they will be entitled to privilege reward points and exclusive partner vouchers from day one of joining the Audi Club Rewards program, the company said in a release.

Besides, they also earn reward points with every engagement/ interaction with Audi product, service, shop, exchange, partner services and more as well get accelerated reward points on referring a friend through the 'Refer' section of the programme and get accelerated reward points.

"Today, we are taking forward our human-centric strategy with the launch of a segment-first, loyalty program for our customers – Audi Club Rewardss, which offers unique experiences, partner privileges, reward points and much more.

"At Audi India, we are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle service provider. We are enhancing the ownership experience for our customers and with Audi Club Rewards' segment-first privileges, we are setting benchmarks in the luxury automobile segment. We are confident that our customers can look forward to rewarding luxury experiences,” said Balbir Singh Dhillo, Head of Audi India.

