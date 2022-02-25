New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Average prices of urad dal in wholesale market have declined by five per cent in the past one year, the government on Friday said.

The government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to boost domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities, an official statement said.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Cabinet Likely To Consider Proposal for FDI in IPO-Bound LIC Tomorrow.

As per the statistics of the Department of Consumer Affairs, the average wholesale price of urad dal as reported on February 25, 2022, is Rs 9,410.58 per quintal as against Rs 9,904.39 per quintal on February 25, 2021, a drop of 4.99 per cent.

Similarly, the average wholesale price of urad dal as reported on February 24, 2022 is Rs 9,444.06 per quintal as against Rs 9,896.95 per quintal on February 24, 2021.

Also Read | Clubhouse Rolls Out In-Room Chat Feature on iOS & Android.

In May 2021, advisories were issued to States/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers and traders under the Essential Commodities Act.

Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except moong was notified on July 2, 2021.

Thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, 2021, imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely tur, urad, masur, chana for a period up to October 31, 2021.

The government allowed the import of tur, urad, and moong under the 'Free category' with effect from May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021.

The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022.

The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of tur, urad, and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)