New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Axis Bank on Monday appointed Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) managing director T C Suseel Kumar on its board as non-executive member.

LIC is one of the promoters of Axis Bank.

The proposal relating to the appointment of Kumar as the additional non-executive (nominee) director of the bank will be subject to the approval of shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Kumar was appointed MD of LIC in March 2019.

