Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced a new fund offer for a 'quant fund' that will deploy preset quantitative methods to select stocks to invest in.

The strategy for the open-ended scheme entails identifying the strongest bottom-up stock opportunities to invest into while accounting for both risks and return prospects, according to an official statement.

The fund house is pitching the new fund as a long-term capital appreciation tool that will primarily invest in equity and equity-related instruments selected based on a systematic quantitative process.

"The process will use fundamental factor based approach to select the best ideas on the basis of which it will construct and monitor the portfolio," the AMC said.

The NFO will be open between June 11 and June 25, and the minimum application size for the NFO is Rs 5,000. HRS hrs

