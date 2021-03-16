New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Bahwan CyberTek, a provider of IP-based digital transformation solutions, has announced it will cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their family members.

Pledging commitment towards the wellbeing of its employees, the company urged its staff to take the vaccine shots.

"With an aim to reaffirm its commitment towards the well-being of its employees, the globally spread, 3000-member IT conglomerate, Bahwan CyberTek, has pledged to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for all its employees and their dependent family members," the company said in a statement.

The cost of the two-dose shots will be reimbursed by the company, it added.

"Bahwan CyberTek will encourage all its employees to undertake the vaccine shots as soon as they are available under the next phase," it said.

Mike Muralidharan, Chief Operating Officer, Bahwan CyberTek said the company believes that the health of its employees and their family members is crucial and important.

"...Hence, it is our responsibility to ensure that we take necessary steps to safeguard their health, and this is one of them," Muralidharan added.

With this, Bahwan CyberTek joins the growing roster of companies that have pledged to cover the cost of inoculating employees and their families.

Many other companies, including Flipkart, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, ReNew Power, Mindtree, Bharti Airtel and Sify Technologies have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

