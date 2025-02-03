Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 7 per cent growth year-on-year in its total sales, including exports, to 381,040 units in January.

The Pune-based automobile firm had recorded a total sales of 356,010 vehicles in January 2024, according to a Bajaj Auto Ltd statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 3, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Total domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, declined 9 per cent to 208,359 units last month from 230,043 units in January 2024.

Total exports during the month under review jumped 37 per cent to 172,681 vehicles from 125,967 vehicles in the year-ago period, the company said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 3 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)