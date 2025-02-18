Ballia (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A court here will hear a complaint against Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on March 10 over his alleged remarks about Lord Hanuman.

According to the prosecution, the court of Civil Judge Gargi Sharma on Tuesday scheduled the hearing for March 10 in response to a complaint filed by Naveen Rai, a resident of Patkhauli village in the Sukhpura police station area.

The complaint was lodged against Rajbhar for his remarks on Hanuman during an event in Chitbara Gaon's Basudeva village on December 18, 2024.

The complainant states that while addressing a 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for the installation of Maharaja Suheldev's statue, Rajbhar allegedly claimed that Lord Hanuman belonged to the Rajbhar community.

Rai said Lord Hanuman cannot be confined to any caste or religion and that the minister's statement was "factually incorrect, offensive, and deeply disrespectful".

