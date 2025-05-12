New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A family of six Bangladeshi immigrants, including four children, illegally staying in Delhi's Bawana area have been apprehended, police said on Monday.

Sahidul Hossain (45) and his wife Parul Begum (35) along with their four children were also found residing in the national capital for over five years, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a cluster of jhuggis in Bawana, where the family was residing.

"During initial questioning, the couple denied their Bangladeshi origin and failed to produce any valid Indian identity documents. However, sustained interrogation led to the recovery of Bangladeshi identity cards and their eventual confession," a senior police officer said.

Hossain revealed that he had crossed into India illegally via West Bengal in 2019 along with his family. The journey began from their native Kamlarkuti village in Kurigram district of Bangladesh, from where they reached Balahat and crossed the border through unfenced agricultural fields, the police said.

They then travelled to Dinhata Railway Station and boarded the Brahmaputra Mail to reach Delhi. After arriving in Delhi, Hossain worked at various brick kilns in Kharkhoda, Haryana, earning around Rs 5,000 per week before moving with his family to Bawana.

"They had been living in the NCR region without any legal documentation and were attempting to integrate into the unorganised labour sector," the officer added.

The police said legal proceedings have been initiated against the couple, and steps are being taken to deport the entire family back to Bangladesh upon completion of due formalities.

