New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Bank of Baroda has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill various positions in its Digital Group.

The Reserve Bank in April 2022 advised banks to establish Digital Banking Units (DBUs). The regulator has prescribed banks to report the digital banking segment as a sub-segment of retail banking under their accounting practice.

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

Under the hiring programme for eight positions, Bank of Baroda has one post each for the head of Merchant Acquisition Business and the head of Artificial Intelligence.

Besides, it has one position each for Lead-Merchant Acquiring Online, Lead-Merchant Acquiring Offline; Digital Partnership Lead-Corporates; Digital Partnership Lead-Fintechs; Lead Robotic Process Automation and Lead-Digital Payment Fraud Prevention.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Ultra & Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch on September 13, 2022.

The Mumbai-based lender is widening its end-to-end digital journeys to pre-approved two-wheeler loans, auto loans, education loans, home loans for pre-approved projects and home loan top-up loans.

For MSME borrowers, it has digitized the renewal process of small ticket MSME loans. The Mudra loans up to Rs 10 lakh are processed digitally. In the agri segment, it offers gold loans to farmers digitally.

The lender is also working on an end-to-end digital journey for Kisan Credit Card in selected states having progressive digitization of agriculture land records.

This involves integration with Agritechs for fetching land records and doing the risk analysis of the farm data.

The positions for which the bank has invited applications are contractual in nature and these will be for a period of five years with annual performance review, according to a notice. PTI KPM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)