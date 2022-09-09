Motorola will officially launch the Edge 30 Ultra smartphone on September 13, 2022. In addition to this, the Lenovo-owned company will introduce the Edge 30 Fusion device in India. Motorola tease both smartphones on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Both handsets will be available for sale via Flipkart and retail stores. Motorola Edge 3o Ultra was unveiled in select markets earlier this week, whereas the Edge 30 Fusion debuted in select regions. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200MP Camera Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to come with a 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ display, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 200MP triple rear camera setup, a 60MP selfie camera, a 4,601mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging support.

Introducing the all-new #motoroaledge30ultra! The World’s First* 200MP Camera Smartphone gives Unmatched Resolution & Unmatched Picture Quality. Experience the fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 125W charging & more. Launching 13th Sept. on @Flipkart and retail stores! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2022

On the other hand, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is expected to sport a 6.55-inch pOLED diplay, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is likely to feature a 50MP dual rear camera module, a 32MP selfie shooter, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2022 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).