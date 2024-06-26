Noida, Jun 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old bike rider died in Greater Noida on Wednesday after his two-wheeler collided with a truck here, police said.

Kapil Solanki who was returning home in Makanpur Khadar village when the incident occurred.

"The accident occurred in the Salarpur area under the jurisdiction of Dankaur Police Station. A truck collided with Solanki's motorcycle, leading to his death on the spot," a police spokesperson said.

The truck has been seized and its driver was taken into custody, the spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal procedures are underway, the official added.

