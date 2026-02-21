Kolkata, February 21: Marking International Mother Language Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to linguistic diversity and reiterated her government’s commitment to protecting all languages. In a message posted on social media, she conveyed greetings and stressed the need to honour every language and its speakers.

“On this auspicious day of International Mother Language Day, I pay my respects to all the languages and language-speaking people of the world. I pay my respects and heartfelt respect to all the language martyrs and language fighters of all countries of the world,” Banerjee wrote. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Calls for Preserving Mother Tongue, Culture to Realise 'Viksit Gujarat' Vision.

Mamata Banerjee Stresses Importance of Linguistic Harmony on Mother Language Day

She also remembered leading literary figures of Bengal for their role in enriching the Bengali language, noting its long cultural and literary legacy shaped by personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Sukanta Bhattacharya and Jibanananda Das.

The Chief Minister underlined her administration’s efforts to promote linguistic inclusivity across West Bengal by recognising multiple languages and supporting institutional initiatives. International Mother Language Day 2025 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Status, Funny GIFs, Images, HD Wallpapers To Share and Promote Cultural Diversity Worldwide.

“We respect not only the Bengali of Rabindranath, Nazrul, Sukanta and Jibanananda, but all languages. It is my pride that in our time we have recognised Hindi, Santali, Kurukh, Kurmali, Nepali, Urdu, Rajbangshi, Kamtapuri, Punjabi and Telugu as official languages,” she said. Banerjee added that steps had been taken to strengthen smaller languages and provide educational access in mother tongues.

“We have also strived to improve the quality of the Sadri language. Hindi Academy, Rajbangshi Language Academy, Kamtapuri Language Academy, Santali Academy -- everything has been done. We have also ensured that every language-speaking person in the state gets the opportunity to study in their mother tongue,” she said.

She appealed for collective vigilance against threats to linguistic identity. “On this auspicious day of Ekushey, I pledge once again that if any language is attacked, we will all stand together against it. All languages are equally worthy of respect,” she said.

