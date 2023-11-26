New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A new book on the life and times of the country's much-celebrated constitutional lawyer MK Nambyar will hit the stands on December 18, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The book, titled "MK Nambyar: A Constitutional Visionary", aims to recapitulate Indian legal history dating to before Independence while telling the story of one of India's greatest constitutional lawyers.

It is written by his son and legal luminary KK Venugopal with lawyer Suhasini Sen and advocate Suhirth Parthasarathy.

Nambyar, who started his practice in a district court in Mangalore and rose to become an eminent constitutional lawyer, is widely known for defending the fundamental rights and basic structure of the Constitution. He died in 1975.

"The book includes some landmark cases argued by Nambyar that have significantly contributed to the development of constitutional law in India such as A.K. Gopalan v State of Madras and I C Golak Nath v State of Punjab, where he sowed the seeds of the ‘basic structure' doctrine. These cases continue to guide and inspire lawyers and judges today," read the description of the book.

The other important cases of Nambyar that are listed in the book are 'Kerala Agrarian Reforms case', 'Kerala Education Bill case', 'Express Newspapers case', 'Bank Nationalisation case', 'Privy Purses case' and 'Bennett & Coleman case', among others.

On November 26, 1949 the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution.

The day is now celebrated as Constitution Day. Until a few years ago, it was observed as Law Day.

The book, priced at Rs 478, is currently available for purchase online.

