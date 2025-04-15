New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, Aditya Birla Real Estate arm, sold properties worth Rs 8,000 crore last fiscal, a more than two-fold jump from the preceding year.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said its subsidiary Birla Estates has clocked its highest-ever booking value of Rs 8,000 crore for 2024-25.

This success is underlined by Birla Arika, Gurugram (phase 1) which achieved a record-booking value of about Rs 3,100 crore for over 300 units along with multiple successful launches in its Bengaluru market in FY25.

In the last quarter of 2024-25, the company launched 5 projects across its key markets of NCR, and Bengaluru and forayed into the Pune market.

"Our FY25 performance is a testament to our market choices, right positioning and strong brand...we are among the fastest-growing real estate developers in India.

"Over the next few years, we aim to expand our business, establishing Birla Estates among the top players in key micro-markets across Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru," K T Jithendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Birla Estates, said.

