New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Shares of Tata Motors on Tuesday gained over 3 per cent after the company reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales in October.

The stock rose by 3.38 per cent to Rs 137.35 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it climbed 3.42 per cent to Rs 137.40.

The auto major on Monday reported 27 per cent growth in its total domestic sales to 49,669 units in October.

The company had sold 39,152 vehicles in October 2019, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle sales during the previous month surged 79 per cent to 23,617 cars as compared to 13,169 units in October 2019.

