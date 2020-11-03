Vivo India on Monday officially launched a new Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India as an addition to the Vivo V20 series. The Vivo V20 series now comprises V20 and V20 SE, while the V20 Pro is expected to go official later this month. The newly launched Vivo V20 SE comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC. The Vivo V20 SE has originally launched in Malaysia a couple of months ago, and finally, it has reached our shores. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo V20 SE phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the skin, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC that is clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via microSD card.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Make way for the latest in town! Introducing a new style partner, the #vivoV20SE that is designed to make each moment truly delightful. Launched today! Know More: https://t.co/Zgy81xhkOM pic.twitter.com/sp0DbZrWyb — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 2, 2020 Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photography, the phone packs a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 32MP front camera placed inside a tiny notch for video calls and selfies. The phone is backed by a 4,100mAh battery supporting 33W FlashCharge fast charging. It runs Funtouch OS 11 on top of Android 10 OS.

Vivo V20 SE (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

As far as the pricing goes, the Vivo V20 SE is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB model. The handset will be made available in two colours - Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black. The phone is slated to go on sale from November 3 via Vivo India e-store and leading e-commerce sites. As a part of the launch offer, the company is offering special finance options on Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, 10 percent cashback with ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and other banks.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 11:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).