Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is expected to launch the Moto G5G very soon. The smartphone is tipped to get Snapdragon 750G SoC. Apart from this, the key specifications of the phone have been leaked online. The upcoming phone is essentially a toned-down variant of the Moto G 5G Plus that broke covers earlier in July. If the leaked information is to be believed, the Moto G 5G will sport a single hole-punch cut out display design housing a selfie camera. It will also get a triple camera setup at the back. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Launched at $1,399; Features, Variants & Specifications.

Moto G 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Previous reports and speculations suggested that the Moto G 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 690 SoC. However, the latest report from TechnikNews suggests that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 750 SoC, which was recently announced.

Moto G 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Another report suggested that the Moto G 5G will sport a 6.66-inch FHD+ display with standard 60Hz refresh rate and 1,080x2,400 pixels of resolution. Under the skin, there will be a Snapdragon 750 SoC that will be mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photography, the smartphone will use a triple rear camera module that includes a 48MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, there will be a 16MP camera sensor located in the hold-punch cutout.

The phone is likely to be backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery. Interestingly, the phone will also get Google Assistant button. It will run on Android 10 OS out of the box. It is important to note that these specifications are purely based on rumours and speculations. The company hasn't announced any official information about the phone yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2020 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).