New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday tumbled nearly 8 per cent after the company reported widening of net loss to Rs 25,460 crore in the June quarter.

The stock plunged 7.39 per cent to Rs 7.64 on the BSE in early trade.

Also Read | Kia Sonet World Premiere LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

On the NSE, it cracked 7.87 per cent to Rs 7.60.

Vodafone Idea, after market hours on Thursday, reported widening of net loss to Rs 25,460 crore in the June quarter after it made additional provisioning to pay past statutory dues, and said its ability to continue as going concern hinges on the Supreme Court allowing more time to pay dues.

Also Read | WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Will Allow Users to Play ShareChat Videos on Android & iOS Phones.

The nation's third-largest telecom operator had a net loss of Rs 4,874 crore in April-June 2019 and Rs 11,643.5 crore in the preceding March quarter.

It had reported a net loss of Rs 73,878 crore in full 2019-20 fiscal.

VIL's revenue from operations came in at Rs 10,659.3 crore for the first quarter of FY 2021, sliding 5.4 per cent from the year-ago period.

The fiscal's first quarter numbers were impacted by nationwide lockdown. VIL said that the availability of recharges due to store closure and ability of customers to recharge on account of economic slowdown were "impacted" during the "challenging quarter".

The gross additions were "severely impacted" by closure of retail stores during the nationwide lockdown resulting in subscriber base falling to 279.8 million in June quarter from 291.1 million in March quarter.

VIL's Q1 average revenue per user (ARPU) - a key metrics for telcos - took a hit and fell to Rs 114 from Rs 121 in the previous sequential quarter, the declines presenting a stark contrast to Reliance Jio and Airtel, both of which recorded ARPU gains during the quarter. PTI SUM ANS ANS 08071111 NNNNead over Madrid when the league resumed following the pandemic break. It was four points back before Madrid's match at Leganés.

Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet had to be substituted early in the second half because of an apparent muscle injury.

Alavés, sitting in 15th, had already done enough to stay up.

BARÇA "B" TEAM

American winger Konrad de la Fuente scored twice as Barcelona's "B" team beat Valladolid “B” to keep alive its hopes of reaching the second division next season. The victory put Barcelona in the second round of the promotion playoffs.

The 19-year-old De la Fuente, who recently had his contract with Barcelona extended through the 2021-22 season, scored in each half. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)