Kia Motors India will be officially unveiling the much-talked Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV today in India. Interestingly, the Kia Sonet will be making its world premiere here in India, which shows how important the Indian market is for the carmaker. The South Korean automaker is all set to leave its footprints in the subcompact SUV segment with the Sonet. The SUV is likely to be launched in the country next month. The carmaker will be broadcasting the unveiling of the Kia Sonet via its official YouTube channel, and you can watch it here.

The upcoming Kia Sonet SUV will be carmaker's third product to roll out in the Indian market after Seltos and Carnival. The company showcased Sonet SUV concept at the Indian Auto Expo earlier this year. The carmaker is expected to make some announcements related to the pre-bookings However, some Kia dealers have already commenced unofficial bookings for the SUV. More details about the SUV is likely to be revealed today at the event.

Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors)

The highly anticipated Kia Sonet has been spied on numerous occasions during road tests in India. The spy shots confirm that the SUV will sport Kia's trademark Tiger nose grille upfront with 3D stepwell geometric mesh. The visual appeal of the SUV will by sweptback headlamps, LED DRLs, floating roof rails, LED taillights, alloy wheels and more. The cabin of the SUV will be equipped with s features such as a flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity suite, a Bose sound system, and more.

As far as the powertrain options are concerned, the Kia Sonet SUV will come in three engine options. This will include a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre unit. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, and an iMT. When launched, the SUV will compete against the big guns like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza,

Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport & the Tata Nexon. The carmaker will look to keep the prices very competitive for the Sonet. We expect the SUV to be priced in the range of 8 lakh to 12 lakh (Ex-showroom). More details about the Sonet SUV will be revealed during the event.