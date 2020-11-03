New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Reverse logistics start-up Deliveryontime Logistics, which operated under the brand name Bizlog, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 12 crore in a pre-series-A round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN) Fund.

Karnataka-based electronics retail chain Adishwar's founder Paras Jain also participated in the funding round.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch on November 5, 2020; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"With the growing need of electronic devices, reverse logistics is a growing need for the reuse of these products delivered at the customers' doorstep. Companies like Bizlog present sustainable solutions to the e-waste problem and are the need of the hour," Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund said in a statement.

Bizlog said that the funding raised by the startup will be utilised majorly for the organization's development and growth as well as technology enhancement, with a roadmap to onboard new verticals and expand its business pan India in the next few years.

Also Read | India’s Exports Dip 5.4% to USD 24.82 Billion in October 2020 Due to Fall in Shipments: Govt Data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)