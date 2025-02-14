Gurugram, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP and Congress have not declared their candidates for the local body polls in Gurugram district four days after the filing of nominations began, according to officials.

The nomination process for municipal elections in Gurugram, Manesar, Farukhnagar, Pataudi Jatauli Mandi and the by-election for the post of chairman of Sohna Municipal Council began Tuesday.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Voting will take place on March 2 and results of the polls will be declared on March 12, officials said on Friday.

No nomination has so far been received for the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Farrukhnagar municipality and Sohna Municipal Council, they said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

However, eight candidates have filed their nominations for the Manesar Municipal Corporation elections and seven candidates have submitted their papers for the Pataudi Jatauli Mandi Municipal Council.

Two independent candidates have filed their nominations for the post of chairman of Sohna Municipal Council.

District Election Officer and DC Ajay Kumar said that the nomination process will continue on Saturday but Sunday will be a holiday.

The nomination process will continue till February 17 in the respective offices of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer on workdays between 11 am and 3 pm, he said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on February 18 and candidates can withdraw nominations on February 19 from 11 am to 3 pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates after 3 pm on February 19, the official said.

The DC said the list of contesting candidates and polling stations will be declared on February 19. Voting will take place on March 2, counting of votes will begin at 8 am on March 12 and results will be declared later the same day, he added.

The DC has also issued orders to all licensed arms holders to deposit their weapons with the nearest police stations and registered arms dealers. If any person is found with a weapon during the election process, strict legal action will be taken against him, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)