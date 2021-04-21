New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow (BMS) on Wednesday announced restructuring of its leadership team as part of its efforts to strengthen focus on key areas, including live entertainment, cinemas and technology.

As part of the restructuring, Anil Makhija has been named chief operating officer (live entertainment and venues). He takes over the role from Albert Almeida, who will now head brand partnerships, according to a statement.

BMS' transactional-video-on-demand service (BookMyShow Stream) will be under Chief Operating Officer (Cinemas) Ashish Saksena, as the company brings all things movies, under one umbrella, it added.

Marzdi Kalianiwala will take on the role of senior vice-president (product and design), while Mahesh Vandi Chalil as the senior vice-president (technology) will spearhead technological governance, advancements, solutions and recommendations for enterprise architecture within the platform.

"The restructuring will help drive the next phase of growth and expansion for the company, further streamlining the core areas of the business, as BookMyShow doubles down on building a holistic platform for its customers, going forward," BMS said.

It added that the latest changes are a significant step towards accelerating long-term growth areas for the firm.

With coronavirus pandemic-led disruption in the movie-going experience, BMS has been rolled out a number of initiatives to offer consumers to access varied entertainment content on the platform from their homes.

"With strong customer loyalty and brand recall that has grown over two decades, BookMyShow will be working to add new verticals of value creation while bolstering brand partnerships and alliances using technology, product and design as the core pillars," it said.

BMS founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani said that in its 21-year journey, the company has "been through its share of black swan events that have significantly changed not only the way we run business but also the underlying consumer experience".

"This latest structural shift in BookMyShow's leadership...will be our bedrock as we continue to future proof ourselves while moving forward swiftly, in a constantly evolving world of entertainment," he added.

BMS co-founder and Director Parikshit Dar said the pandemic has only further reinforced the criticality of evolving technology and a product that can respond seamlessly to a consumer's needs as the keystone for a lasting experience.

"As we take a step forward with the new leadership, bolstering our product and technology platform will be the backbone in building new avenues for growth and richer consumer experience," he added. HRS hrs

