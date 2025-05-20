New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The initial public offer of Borana Weaves, producer of high quality microfilament woven fabrics, received 8.53 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Rs 144.89 crore initial share sale received bids for 3,14,63,862 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Also Read | New ITR-U Form Notified by CBDT: Know Who Can File Income Tax Updated Return, Last Date for ITR-U Filing and Penalty for Missing Deadline.

The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 24.96 times while the category for non institutional investors fetched 11.54 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted 1.55 times subscription.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 67,08,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 205-216 per share.

Also Read | Who Was Dr Jayant Narlikar? Astrophysicist, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Passed Away in Pune at 87.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer. PTI SUM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)