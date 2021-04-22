New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Global energy giant BP and IT leader Infosys on Thursday announced signing of a pact to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customer's energy assets and services.

"Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp's energy and mobility expertise and Infosys' digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI based digital platform," the two said in a statement.

BP's integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions.

The integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimise supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure.

Following a pilot at Infosys' Pune campus, the companies intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks as well as cities.

Infosys achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 -- 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

BP has an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Together both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonise corporations and cities.

Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys, said, "Digitization will act as a driver for decarbonization and building work and living spaces of the future. With the present advancement in technology, we can create solutions that provide positive impulses, transparency, control, and enhanced decision-making."

"bp -- our strategic partner for the last 16 years -- shares our ambitions for a net zero carbon future and this partnership gives us a perfect opportunity to co-innovate and co-create the Integrated Energy and mobility offering leveraging Infosys digital prowess and bp's expertise in sustainable energy solutions," he said.

Sashi Mukundan, president, BP India, said, "Integrated energy and mobility solutions have huge potential to enable clean cities powered by low carbon energy, and digital platforms are a vital component."

"We are excited to work with Infosys to explore how digitally enabled integrated energy can deliver reliable, efficient and low carbon energy for Infosys campuses.

"Through this strategic collaboration bp and Infosys can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks and cities, to help the world decarbonise faster," he said.

