Puducherry, Dec 24 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Thursday approved distribution through direct benefit transfer (DBT) cash equivalent to garments to families under below povertyline (BPL). The proposal had been submitted to Bedi by the territorial government seeking sanctioning of expenditure to implement the free garments scheme, a press release from Raj Nivas, the official-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor, said.

Following this, the Lt Governor sanctioned payment of cash of Rs 900 to each of the 1.35 lakh BPL families.

This would entail an expenditure of Rs 11.57 crore for the implementation of the scheme.

