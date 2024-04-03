New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) with United Oxygen Company Pvt Ltd to develop an office project worth Rs 340 crore in Bengaluru.

The project will be located on ITPL Road, Whitefield, in East Bengaluru. It will have a leasable area of 3 lakh sq ft and a Gross Development Value (GDV) of about Rs 340 crore.

Brigade Enterprises Joint Managing Director Nirupa Shankar said, "Bengaluru continues to be the most favoured office leasing market, and demand continues to improve in the Whitefield micro market."

"Given this property's prime location, metro connectivity and the property's innovative and sustainable design at the forefront, we are confident that this project will perfectly align with the growing need of an ideal solution for professionals seeking top-tier work facilities.

"Further, the sustained momentum in leasing inquiries, and an active pipeline will continue to contribute to our robust leasing performance," she added.

Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers.

Instituted in 1986, the company has developed many projects across south India, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram with developments across the residential, commercial, retail, hospitality and education sectors.

Since its inception, the group has completed over 280 buildings, totalling over 83 million sq ft of developed space across a diverse real estate portfolio.

