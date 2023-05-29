Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) British Council and Microsoft India on Monday said they have signed an agreement for a co-developed three-year partnership programme, English Skills for Youth.

The programme aims to enhance life opportunities for young people, 18-25 years, particularly women, in socio-economically marginalised communities across India, according to a statement.

The beneficiaries will also be equipped with essential underpinning skills, including collaboration, critical thinking, soft skills, and leadership abilities, offering a holistic development plan for the youth.

The English Skills for Youth solution will be integrated into rural engineering colleges linked to Microsoft's existing NGO/partner skilling projects for the underserved.

“Enabling young people, particularly women, with life and employment opportunities is at the core of all our work in culture, education and English so we are delighted to announce the English Skills for Youth programme with Microsoft India," British Council Director India Alison Barrett MBE said.

