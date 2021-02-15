Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 15 (PTI) Two drug peddlers were arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district after 10 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel launched a search operation at Panikoili market on Sunday and apprehended them.

The police seized 40 sachets of brown sugar and Rs 2,200 in cash from their possession, Panikoili Police Station Inspector-in-Charge Chakravarti Kanhar said.

During interrogation, the two drug peddlers admitted that they procured the brown sugar from Balasore and planned to sell it in Jajpur, he said.

The two have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer added.

