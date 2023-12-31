Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Two unidentified burglars cut an ATM of the State Bank of India here with a gas cutter and fled with Rs 29 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Kotwali SHO Vikrant Sharma said that two unidentfied burglars cut the ATM installed on the Bajaj Road on Saturday night.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Sharma said that on the basis of a complaint lodged by the bank on Sunday, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

He said that the burglars had also cut the wire connections of the ATM and sprayed black colour on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the ATM.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

The SHO said that efforts are being made to identify the burglars from the surrounding CCTV footages. --

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)