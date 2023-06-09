Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Language learning solutions provider Burlington English on Friday said it along with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) will provide training in essential language skills.

Under this agreement, Burlington English and NSDC International will facilitate the English language training of candidates aspiring for overseas mobility across job roles, the company said in a statement.

"By leveraging Burlington English's expertise in language learning solutions, we aim to enhance learners' employability and provide them with a strong foundation to thrive in their respective fields," NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said.

"Our courses for specific careers perfectly align with NSDC's visionary mission of enhancing skill development and providing overseas job opportunities to Indian nationals," Burlington Group of Companies CEO - Asia Pacific, Ratnesh Kumar Jha said. a

