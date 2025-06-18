Agra (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and another 15 injured after a bus hit a stationary truck at a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway here on Wednesday, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, crashed into the rear of a parked truck around 1 AM near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 18, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The impact of the collision left two passengers dead on the spot. Their identities have not yet been confirmed, according to the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Deep said, "We received information about the incident late at night and police immediately reached the scene. All the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)