Kolkata, June 18: Kolkata Fatafat result for June 18, 2025, will be declared soon for participants eagerly waiting to check their luck. This locally run lottery game, managed by West Bengal authorities, enjoys strong popularity among daily players in Kolkata. The Kolkata FF result is released across eight rounds, or "Bazis", held at intervals throughout the day. Inspired by the Satta Matka format, players select numbers and place bets, hoping for a match. The game is open to residents physically present in Kolkata.

Results for each round are published online on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants can scroll through the Kolkata Fatafat Result chart to find the winning numbers for every Bazi. The game unfolds with high anticipation from the first result at 10 AM to the last at 8:30 PM. The Kolkata FF result offers a mix of luck and strategy, with players using past records to improve their predictions. Stay tuned as the full list of winners for June 18 is announced. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 18, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM - - - - - - - -

Players looking to try their hand at Kolkata FF can find numerous YouTube tutorials explaining how to play the game and calculate passing record numbers. Unlike typical lotteries, Kolkata Fatafat demands players to strategically guess numbers across multiple rounds, known as "Bazis," held every 90 minutes. Though gambling is banned in most parts of India, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Nagaland, Maharashtra, and Sikkim, among others. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

These states operate sanctioned lottery systems such as Shillong Teer, Nagaland State Lottery, and, of course, Kolkata Fatafat. LatestLY advises players to approach such games with caution, as they carry financial and legal risks.

