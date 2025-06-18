  • Festivals
    Juneteenth 2025 Date: Why Is June 19 a Federal Holiday in the US? Brief History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates the Ending of Slavery in America
    Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tied to Tree, Humiliated in Front of Child Over Failure To Repay Debt in CM Chandrababu Naidu's Constituency Kuppam
    Shillong Teer Results Today, June 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

    The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) will announce the Shillong Teer Results today, June 18. Check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers below.

    Information Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Shillong Teer Results Today, June 18 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai
    Shillong Teer Results (Photo Credit: File Image)

    Mumbai, June 18: Shillong Teer continues to captivate lottery and archery enthusiasts as the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts today’s games on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Participants eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for the day’s most followed games, i.e., Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. With bets placed on numbers from 0 to 99, today’s draws once again test a mix of calculation and luck. The results, declared in two rounds, are published online shortly after the competition.

    As Wednesday’s games unfold, the excitement for Shillong Teer Results intensifies with each arrow shot at the target. The Shillong Teer result for June 18, 2025, will be announced online, allowing players to quickly check their numbers. The Shillong Teer Result Chart is available on platforms such as teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in, offers detailed insights into today’s winning figures across all game variants. Stay tuned for the latest winning numbers and ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Shillong Teer Results Today, June 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

    Shillong Teer Result on June 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

    Shillong Teer Result on June 18, 2025: To check the winning numbers and the Shillong Teer Result Chart, follow these simple steps. First, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Then, look for the specific date, “Shillong Teer Result for June 18, 2025.” Once selected, the chart for Round 1 and Round 2 will appear, showing the winning numbers. Results are usually announced daily after each round's completion, depending on each game's schedule. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below.  Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

    Shillong Teer Result

    First Round - 

    Second Round - 

    Shillong Morning Teer Result

    First Round - 

    Second Round - 

    Shillong Night Teer Result

    First Round - 

    Second Round - 

    Khanapara Teer Result

    First Round - 

    Second Round - 

    Juwai Teer Result

    First Round - 

    Second Round - 

    Juwai Morning Teer Result

    First Round - 

