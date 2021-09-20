New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Coal India arm NCL is all set to start 75 'Fulwari Centres' in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

Currently, 25 centres are being run successfully serving around 220 kids aged between six months to three years, the coal ministry said in a statement.

NCL has allocated an amount of Rs 128.86 lakh under CSR to run this project.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Coal, Nothern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) management conceived and operationalised the project Fulwari as part of the company's sustainable business practices.

The company is striving for poverty alleviation, good health, well-being and quality education for the people of its command area.

NCL has signed an MoU with the district administration for project Fulwari. The mission aims to address the problem of malnutrition and associated physical and mental development issues of infants.

At Fulwari Centres, the identified malnourished children are getting special attention to ensure that their weight, physical and mental progress meets the normal standards.

