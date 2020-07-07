Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) A 100-bed dedicated COVID-19 facility has been launched by Suasth Hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The hospital is a 350-bed facility of which a part is being used for the COVID-19 patients as per the guidelines, as per an official statement. *

* Chaai Waale announces Rs 1.75 crore funding from angel investors

* Chennai-based beverage chain Chaai Waale on Tuesday announced a funding of Rs 1.75 crore from a set of angel investors.

The investors include Tharun Dhariwal, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Arun and Vishal Ostwal and Gunavanath Vaid, an official statement said. *

* Google Cloud ties up with Netmagic Solutions to launch centre of excellence

* Google Cloud on Tuesday announced a partnership with Netmagic Solutions to launch a centre of excellence.

The partnership will drive enterprises' digital transformation journey with secure, scalable and agile cloud-based digital platforms, an official statement said.

* Koura donates 10,000 inhalers to Maharashtra govt

* Fluorinated products maker Koura on Tuesday said it has donated 10,000 inhalers to the Government of Maharashtra.

The donation was made through Haffkine Institute, which is working as a nodal agency to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

