OnePlus, the premium Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing its OnePlus Nord smartphone for a couple of weeks now. The company recently confirmed & shared a poster on Amazon India revealing that the affordable Nord handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. Now another listed teaser page on the e-commerce website unveiled the launch date & augmented reality launch invite of the affordable mobile phone before it was taken down. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone's First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch.

The teaser page read " Made to be experienced 21st of July" and also provided a link to the event landing page. This hints that the company may launch the OnePlus Nord in India on July 21 & it will be an augmented reality online event. The firm has not made any official announcement about the launch event but had organised Pre-bookings of the smartphone that was sold out during its first phase last week. The next phase of Pre-orders begins tomorrow and it will be interesting to watch how many units OnePlus will sell.

As far as specifications are concerned, we all know that OnePlus Nord will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Many reports have claimed that the handset will come with up to 12GB of RAM, a quad rear camera module, dual selfie cameras & much more. The upcoming affordable OnePlus Nord will cost less than $500 which is approximately 37,500.

