New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Pune-based Acuvisor Insurance Brokers on Friday said it has launched point of sale person (PoSP) app aimed at increasing insurance penetration in the country.

The app aims to create an army of well-trained PoSPs, who will be allowed to sell only specifically designed insurance products, it added.

The company mainly aims to target tier-II and -III cities, as well as rural areas across the country.

This could result in an increase in insurance penetration into the middle and lower-middle class, Acuvisor said.

The app was launched on Thursday over a virtual event by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, the company said.

*** *Haldiram's Nagpur partners SIG India for packaging solutions

Snack-food major Haldiram's Nagpur, which is setting up a dairy facility with an investment of over Rs 100 crore, has partnered aseptic packaging solution provider SIG India.

It has chosen high-speed CFA 1224 filling machine from SIG India, a statement said.

Haldiram's Nagpur is looking to expand its footprint from its existing markets of Maharashtra, Goa and Chhatisgarh.

SIG's high-speed filling machine is able to fill 24,000 carton packs per hour and provides sufficient capacity for Haldiram's to expand and grow over the next few years.

*** *ALTBalaji partners with Telenet for biz expansion in Nepal

OTT platform ALTBalaji has entered into agreement with Telenet for its promotion and distribution in Nepal.

This association will ensure a new user base for ALTBalaji shows, which was not accessible to many due to various factors. PTI KPM KRH

