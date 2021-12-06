New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Monday launched a value-packed plan 'Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal'.

The product is designed to offer guaranteed income for securing one's life goals, such as building a house, going on a foreign vacation, paying for children's higher education, buying a luxury car among others, the company said at the launch.

The product has two variants for policyholders.

"In today's uncertain times and rising expenses it is imperative to have a guaranteed product in one's financial portfolio. Bajaj Allianz Life's Assured Wealth Goal is designed to provide guaranteed tax free income for up to 30 years," Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said.

* * * *ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new savings product

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday launched a new non-participating savings product 'ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow (Long-term)'.

This product provides customers with the option to either receive regular guaranteed tax-free income or income with 110 per cent return of the premium, the company said.

Both these plan options provide income for up to 30 years. The life cover offered under this product continues for the entire duration of the policy including the income period, thereby providing financial security to loved ones, it said.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “Financial planning has assumed added significance in a post-pandemic world, as individuals strive to ring-fence sources of future income or develop a supplementary source of steady income. Recognising this need, we have launched ICICI Pru Guaranteed Income for Tomorrow (Long-term)."

* * * *Yes Bank partners NPCI to offer Rupay credit cards to customers

Yes Bank on Monday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer Rupay branded credit cards to its customers.

It will offer another convenient avenue to extend the purchasing capacity of its customers, the bank said.

The 'YES Prosperity Rewards Plus' credit card variant will cater to Yes Bank's prosperity segment, offering rewards points that mount up with every purchase on the card, fuel surcharge waiver, accelerated rewards points on YES Cart and merchant offers.

The partnership was announced at the Digital Payments Utsav at New Delhi in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, MoS, MeitY.

* * * *F&B group Tablez announces retail chain 'House of Toys' Abu Dhabi-based retail and F&B group Tablez on Monday announced opening a proprietary retail chain House of Toys. The new brand will be the first kids' super store in India offering a wide range of products for the age group of 0-14 years, Tablez said in a statement. Commenting on development, Tablez Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed said, "Our new brand will not only match the global standards but will also serve as a one-stop destination for all leading international toy brands. We hope to bring engaging, experience-driven, interactive hands-on products and create an unparalleled experience for the kids and adults with the launch of House of Toys." Tablez currently operates 76 brand stores in India and plans to expand the number to 250 over the next five years.

