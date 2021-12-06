Flipkart's Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is live now. During the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering Apple iPhone SE (2020) at a discount price of Rs 27,999 for the 64GB storage model on Flipkart. The 128GB and 256GB variants are now being offered at Rs 32,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. Customers purchasing the handset will also get up to Rs 16,050 off by exchanging their old smartphones. Apple Working on AR/VR Headset That Will Focus on Gaming, Media Consumption: Report.

In addition to this, there is a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and a 10 percent instant discount on Canara Bank credit/debit cards. Moreover, buyers will also get a Disney+ Hotstar annual subscription worth Rs 499 for free.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In terms of specifications, iPhone SE (2020) features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a resolution of 1334x750 pixels. It comes powered by Apple's A13 Bionic SoC paired with up to 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset gets a 12MP rear camera with optical image stabilisation and 4K 60fps video recording support. At the front, there is a 7MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The smartphone comes with an IP67 rating and wireless charging support. If you are looking to purchase the iPhone SE 2020 at a cheap price, then this is the right time.

