Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) State-run lender Bank of Baroda on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Mahindra Finance to help expand its vehicle loans book.

The non-bank lender will generate new and pre-owned car loan leads for the bank through its widespread field and branch distribution channels, a statement said.

Projecthero launches chat feature to fight job frauds

* Projecthero, a construction tech startup, on Tuesday launched a chat feature on its app to combat job-related fraud among blue-collar workers.

All communications between workers and contractors take place on the app, which will allow workers to track their conversations, enable the company to monitor all conversations and, consequently, prevent fraudsters from duping unsuspecting construction workers with false promises and fabricated data, an official statement said.

