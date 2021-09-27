Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Feminine hygiene and intimate skincare brand Sanfe has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 7.3 crore) in a series A round from LetsVenture and a few angel investors.

The angel investors include Ajay Garg, Tarun Sharma, Arjun Vaidya and Dhimant Parekh, among others.

The money will be used for entering new markets as well as introducing new products.

This is the second round of funding for Sanfe, founded by IIT-Delhi graduates Archit Aggarwal and Harry Sehrawat in Delhi in 2018. It had earlier raised USD 1 million in pre-series A funding from Shankar Naryanan, Rohit Chanana and Titan Capital.

Sanfe recently brought in actor Radhika Apte as its brand ambassador.

Sanfe's products include intimate skincare, body grooming, period care and daily hygiene items, It claims over 5 million users.

