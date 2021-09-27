New Delhi, September 27: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Combined Competitive (Prelim.) Examination-2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the commission at hppsc.hp.gov.in to check and download the answer key. The objections can be raised till October 4, 2021 by 5 pm. DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University First Cut-Off List on October 1, Second on 9 and Third on 16.

The exam was conducted on September 26, 2021. According to the press note in this regard a total of 30,625 candidates were admitted, out which 18078 candidates appeared in Paper-I and 17765 in Paper-II. The examination was undertaken by following proper coronavirus guidelines. Scroll down to know how to download the provisional answer key. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to download HPAS Prelims Answer Key 2020.

Here Is How To Download HPAS Prelims Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of the commission at hppsc.hp.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, 'Provisional answers key of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Combined Competitive (Prlm) Examination, 2020 held on 26-09-2021 ' under 'What's New' section The answer key PDF will be displayed

Download and take a print out for future references

According to a note in the answer key the objections on the performa enclosed in the document along with universally accepted proofs in respect of the provisional answer key received upto October 4, 2021 either in person or by post or through courier will only be entertained and decided accordingly. It should be noted that submissions of objections through e-mail will not be entertained or considered.

