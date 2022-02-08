Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Non-life insurer HDFC ERGO General Insurance has launched a cyber insurance policy to mitigate cyber-related/digital risks for individual customers. The policy -- Cyber Sachet Insurance Policy -- provides protection against online fraud, email spoofing, phishing, identity theft, online shopping, and reputation restoration, a release said.

The sum insured ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 crore for choice of covers opted for by the customer, that includes financial loss, reputation loss, data loss and recovery, cyber liability protection, smart home devices, and cyber bullying.

*** *HDFC MF announces twin NFOs - HDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund, HDFC NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index Fund

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday announced the launch of twin New Fund Offers (NFOs) -- HDFC NIFTY 100 Index Fund and HDFC NIFTY100 Equal Weight Index Fund. Both NFOs are aimed at investors who are looking for returns that are commensurate with the performance of Nifty 100 index and Nifty 100 equal weight index, respectively, subject to tracking errors, according to a statement. The NFOs, which will open on February 11 and close on February 18, provide an easy way to gain exposure to India's large caps.

*** *Fleeca India launches smart truck tyre pressure monitoring system

Jaipur-based startup Fleeca India launched an Artificial Intelligence-driven smart truck tyre pressure monitoring system.

This TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) is a rim-mounted electronic system that monitors the rotational speed of the wheel along with other signals outside of the tyres.

Without any signal boosters, this system alerts the driver within the 20 seconds of frequency about the air pressure and temperature in the heavy vehicles tyres.

This system can be installed in tubeless and tube tyre and will not only increase the life of tyres, but will also improve road safety and the environment, Tikam Jain, Founder & CEO, Fleeca India said in a statement. PTI SP HV AG

