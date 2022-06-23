Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Thursday launched a digital platform aimed at students, their parents and educational institutions.

Customers of other banks can also avail services of the platform christened 'Campus Power' to pursue higher education in India and abroad, it said in a statement.

Also Read | Huawei Nova 10 Pro Renders Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon.

****

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) Will Not Be Launched in the US or Canada: Report.

Credavenue rebrands as Yubi *

Debt marketplace Credavenue on Thursday announced that it has rebranded itself as 'Yubi'.

The new offering will be a 5-in-1 platform with offerings across the debt lifecycle, it said in a statement.

****

Sundaram Alternates launches corporate credit fund *

Sundaram Alternates on Thursday announced the launch of a corporate credit fund focused on impact, inclusion and sustainability which will invest in high yielding debentures.

The Emerging Corporate Credit Opportunities Fund - Series I will target companies which otherwise find it difficult to raise capital from banks and equity markets, the company said in a statement.

**** AU Bank introduces new LIT credit card

*

AU Small Finance Bank has introduced a new credit card LIT (Live-It-Today).

The credit card gives customers the unique facility of availing features of their choice, for as long as they want, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The LIT credit card will help in meeting the evolving needs of the digitally-savvy generation, it said.

AU Bank introduced its first line of credit cards last year. Since then, the bank has created over 2.3 lakh credit card customers from over 200 districts across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, most of whom are first time credit card users, it added.

The bank is now serving 27.5 lakh customers in 18 states and two union territories with 27,817 employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)