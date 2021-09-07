New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Digital book-keeping platform Khatabook on Tuesday announced the launch of a grants programme for its staff and former employees to support their entrepreneurial journey.

The startups will selectively receive equity investment in the range of USD 50,000 to USD 100,000 (about Rs 36.7 lakh-73.4 lakh).

"We're launching Khatabook Grants Programme for employees and ex-employees of Khatabook looking to start their entrepreneurial journey in Fintech and MSME ( Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) tech SaaS-based solutions. The startups will selectively receive equity investment in the range of 50K to 100K USD," Khatabook co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Ravish Naresh said in a blog.

Naresh said in the near future, many companies will be working towards solving the problems of MSMEs and helping them evolve in the digital world, and in turn, addressing problems and aspirations of a large portion of India's economy.

**** TechEagle raises $500,000 funding from India Accelerator, others

*TechEagle on Tuesday said has raised USD 500,000 (about Rs 3.6 crore) in funding led by India Accelerator.

The seed round also saw participation from Vinners Group, Sitics Logistics, and other angel investors, a statement said.

Gurugram-based TechEagle is a deep-tech company building end-to-end technology solutions for enabling a drone logistics airline for last-mile and mid-mile deliveries. It has already received approvals from the Government of India (MoCA) and the Regulators (DGCA) to conduct package delivery BVLOS (beyond the visual line of sight) flights in various parts of the country (India), the statement said.

"We plan to use the funding to further launch new indigenous products, scale our operations in India, and hire across functions. With TechEagle's on-demand Drone delivery Airline, the aim is to impact a billion lives by 2030,” TechEagle founder and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Singh Meena said.

**** InfyU Labs raises Rs 1.8cr funding from IAN

*Agritech startup InfyU Labs on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1.8 crore in a seed funding round from Indian Angel Network (IAN).

The round was led by angel investors - KRS Jamwal, Sanjay Bansal, and Vishnuraj Kunjur, a statement said.

Previously, the company had raised a pre-seed round from mentors Pranav Jha, RA Venkitachalam, Bhavesh Jha, and Shyaam Ramamurthy, it added.

The Gujarat-based startup will utilise the fresh capital infusion to deploy more devices to bring quality effectiveness and boost its R&D, it said.

It will be used to expand its domain to pre-harvest fruits quality testing and increase its offering by including other perishable commodities, it added.

The company specialises in creating portable devices that determine the internal quality of fresh fruits without cutting them open. InfyU uses its proprietary solution, Infyzer - a handheld device – that determines the internal quality parameters, such as acidity, ripeness, and shelf life.

