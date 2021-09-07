New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The MSME ministry on Tuesday said that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has provided financial assistance to nine women in Goa, who lost the breadwinners for their families due to the pandemic, to set up their own manufacturing units.

The units will be set up under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).

KVIC on Monday, distributed cheques worth Rs 1.48 crore to these nine women who will start their own manufacturing units like garment stitching, automotive repair, bakery and cake shops, beauty parlour, herbal and ayurvedic medicines, and cashew processing units soon, it said.

"Each of these beneficiaries has been provided loans up to Rs 25 lakh by the Central Bank of India, under the PMEGP Scheme," it added.

Shriram City launches AI-enabled platform for express two wheeler loans

* Shriram City Union Finance (Shriram City) on Tuesday said it has launched an AI-enabled lending platform - Express Two-wheeler Loans (E2L).

The platform will allow instant loan approval of up to 100 per cent on-road price of the two-wheelers, it said in a release.

Customers can avail a fully digital and paperless two-wheeler loan facility round the clock in a few minutes, without visiting a branch and submitting physical documents, it said.

Shriram City is India's largest two-wheeler financer in terms of number of vehicles financed, and part of the Shriram Group.

