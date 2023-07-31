New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Education consultant Leverage Edu on Monday said it has launched student accommodation platform Fly Homes in UK.

Fly Homes has also onboarded close to 500 student bodies in partner with universities to aid students in part-time jobs and internships, the Noida-based company said.

The newly-launched platform has received gross bookings worth Rs 100 crore within six months during its pilot in the United Kingdom, it stated.

Launched in 2017, LeverageEdu is backed by Blume Ventures, Trifecta Capital, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah and Peyush Bansal, among others, and helps students from India, Nigeria and Nepal in higher education abroad.

The platform enrolls about 6,000 students each month and currently, plans to expand to other countries in Europe and the US in the next two quarters.

*** Govt notifies policy conditions for export of food supplements to EU, UK *

The government on Monday said it has notified policy conditions for export of food supplements containing botanicals to the European Union (EU) and UK intended for human or animal consumption.

A notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the export of these food supplements to the EU and UK are allowed subject to issuance of the official certificate issued by Export Inspection Council/Exports Inspection Agencies.

The certificate will be issued based on the satisfactory analytical test report from the council/agency approved laboratories for the purpose as per the requirement laid down by the EU.

Botanical dietary supplements are goods made from plants.

In a separate public notice, the DGFT said that AYUSH Export Promotion Council has been included in the foreign trade policy for issuing RCMC (Registration-Cum Membership Certificate) for specified items.

*** Neev II Fund invests in Nutrifresh * Neev II Fund on Monday announced an undisclosed investment in controlled environment agriculture company Nutrifresh for a minority stake.

This is the fifth investment by the fund managed by Sbicap Ventures and will be utilised for expansion activities, a statement said.

*** Axis Bank launches banking services for rural, semi-urban customers * Axis Bank on Monday announced the launch of premium banking services offering for rural and semi-urban customers.

Under the 'Sampann' offering, which follows a similar introduction by bigger rival HDFC Bank, customers will be able to avail benefits like discounts on agri inputs and preferential pricing on loans, a statement said.

